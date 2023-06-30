(WTNH) — We are celebrating the nation’s birthday this weekend and those who’ve fought for our freedom. While there are a number of firework displays around the state, there are also some freebies and deals.

Flag for Heroes

Connecticut Landmarks invites you to honor our heroes with the sixth-annual Flag Field For Heroes. You can purchase an American flag to display in honor of a military service member, veteran, or hero. Each flag will be fitted with a tag listing the honoree’s name, branch of service, and period of service.

The ceremony will include guest speakers and patriotic music on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Nathan Hale Homestead.

Cars & Coffee

Lyman Orchards is hosting a Cars & Coffee event at the Apple Barrel on Sunday from 9 to 11 a.m. with a rain date on July 9.

Summer at the Museum

Connecticut Summer at the Museum is back again this year, kicking-off on July 1 and running through Sept. 4. Kids 18-years-old and younger are free at a number of museums this summer, along with one adult caregiver.

Places like Mystic Aquarium, Beardsley Zoo, and the Children’s Museum are participating.

Remember, active duty military, veterans, and their families get free admission this summer to blue star museums through Sept. 4.

Free Constitution

Get a free pocket Constitution through Hillsdale College. Just fill out your information here and they’ll mail you one.