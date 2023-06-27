(WTNH) — The Fourth of July is exactly a week away — and with it on a Tuesday this year — you may be looking for a weekend escape. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with a look at what travel days may get you better prices.

With Fourth of July falling on a Tuesday this year, in one week, many travelers are stretching the holiday into an extra long weekend.

If you’re looking to get away, but haven’t booked your flights yet, Hayley Berg from the travel website Hopper said there’s still time to find a good deal.

“Your best bet is to look at departing on Saturday of the long weekend, and coming back Monday or Tuesday on the Fourth itself,” Berg said.

Travelers can expect to see airfares down about 25% from 2022, and the cost of a hotel room is in line with last year’s rates.

“Rental car prices down about 25 percent as well,” Berg said. “So a lot of relief for travelers who are getting out there this year.”

The busiest travel days ahead of the holiday are expected to be Thursday and Friday.

“About 3.7 million passengers expected to be departing from us airports on both days. And Wednesday will be the busiest day to return,” Berg said. “We typically do see that the 4th of July itself is not usually the most popular day to travel.”

According to Hopper, Las Vegas, Orlando, and New Orleans are among some of the most popular domestic destinations this year. While Cancun and Toronto are the top choices for those looking to travel internationally.

“If you haven’t booked yet, definitely consider staying domestic or consider destinations in Canada, or Mexico or central America,” Berg said. “You’re going to pay about a quarter of what you would pay to go on a trip to Europe or Asia.”

And as always, experts advise: Pack your patience, get to the airport early, and be prepared for long lines at security.