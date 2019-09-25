Stretch Your Dollar: Free browser extensions that will find you better shopping deals

It’s easy to overspend when you shop online because most of the time you’re clicking on targeted ads or just extra relaxed, shopping from your couch! We are stretching your dollar with three free browser extensions designed to find you a better deal.

These come to us from The Penny Hoarder:

First, if you’re already saving money with the Acorns app, you should also try the Acorns Found Money when you shop with some of the company’s partners like Nike or Sephora. They’ll actually contribute a percentage of your purchase to your investment account!

The Amazon Assistant will notify you if you’re shopping on another site and there’s an inexpensive, similar or the exact product available on Amazon. That way you can check it out before possibly overspending on another site.

Lastly, if you’re not one to seek out your own coupons, you may want to try the Cently browser extension. It saves you money by actually applying applicable coupons to your purchase at checkout!

There are many more options that can help with flights and gift cards. You can check out the full list on The Penny Hoarder.

==

