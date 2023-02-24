Conn. (WTNH) — From pancakes to Black History Month, we’re Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday with what you can look forward to that won’t cost the family anything.

Free pancakes

Once again this year, IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day with free pancakes. Dine-in on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and get a free shortstack at participating locations.

Free burgers

Wayback Burgers is celebrating a new location! You’re invited to visit the new location in Watertown on Saturday, Feb. 25 and get a free burger when you buy one. That’s a BOGO deal. And, enter to win a contest that could get you free burgers for a year.

Free documentary screening

In honor of Black History Month, there’s a free screening of the documentary ‘The Loyola Project.’ It’s happening at Western Connecticut State University Monday, Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the university’s midtown campus Student Center Theater.

Free crafts

You can take the kids and drop by the New Canaan Nature Center on Wednesday. Each Wednesday, they do “Crafternoons.” From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can make a self-guided nature-based craft. Free and best for kids ages 2 to 10.