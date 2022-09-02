(WTNH) – Heading into Labor Day weekend, you may be looking for deals during the busy back-to-school season.

Labor Day is typically slow for movie theaters, but this weekend a deal may entice some moviegoers. It’s national cinema day on Saturday, September 3. Many AMC, Regal, and other movie theaters are offering three-dollar movie tickets. So check your location for participation!

You can also take the kids to Lyman Orchards on Saturday night for its free outdoor movie night. They’ll be showing Disney’s “Moana” at 7:30 pm at the Apple Barrel Farm Market.

Sunday is free kids day at the Connecticut Renaissance Fair the youngest are always free, but Sunday all the way up to 15 years old can get in free.

And remember, this is the last weekend of the Connecticut Summer at the Museum free admission program in the state! Kids and one adult can get in free to museums, but you have to check with participating locations how many spots available they have before you show up.