(WTNH) – From sandwiches and coffee to deals for our military, News 8 is stretching your dollar with your freebie Friday deals.

A great deal with limited availability is here to benefit a new playground. Jersey Mike’s is celebrating its newest location in Southington by raising money for “Where Angels Play.”

All the money raised will go toward building a new playground, and the deal is you get a free sub when you donate a $3 donation to the Kathy Carroll Playground.

However, there’s a limited number of coupons for the deal so you need to act fast, the deal ends on Sept. 11.

Students are back to school, so be sure to stop at Katalina’s Bakery on Whitney Ave. You can get your coffee for just $1 as part of its September student special.

As we observe 21 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, a reminder there are so many deals for military families. And speaking of students, for military students who are back in the classroom, remember you are eligible for free tutoring in more than 50 subjects. Visit tutor.com for those resources.

Military families are invited to visit the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York for free. In fact, most museums offer free or discounted admission.

It’s one of those weekends when you should tell restaurants and stores that you’re in the military or part of a military family so you can be sure to scoop up any deals that may not be advertised.