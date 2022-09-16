(WTNH) – From burgers to puppets or perhaps a new job there are opportunities to save or start making money this weekend.

First, let’s start with one for the service members of the community. If you plan to head to the Big E on Friday to kick off the two-week fair, military and veterans get in for free on Friday! It’s a special offer for Military Appreciation Day.

Next, food deals! Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day, Royal Perks members can get a freebie at participating Burger King locations with a minimum of $1 purchase through the Burger King app.

Make it a double over at McDonald’s, because on Sunday you can get a free double cheeseburger with a minimum of a $1 purchase at participating locations. You can also look for other deals at Shake Shack and Wayback.

If you or your child has an interest, there’s a free puppet-building workshop at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry in Downtown Storrs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

This one isn’t a freebie, but a chance at a job.

Shoprite and Price Rite are hiring! They’re hosting a company-wide job fair at nearly all stores. It’s this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone interested can walk into any Shoprite or Price Rite store for on-the-spot interviews. All sorts of positions are open.