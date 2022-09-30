(WTNH) — October is nearly here, and for the first weekend of the month, there are some free activities for you or your family.

Whether it’s just you this weekend, or you have the family to entertain, here’s a look at a few free activities or deals you may be able to find in your travels.

Saturday is the free, annual Connecticut Book Festival in West Hartford. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can meet authors from the area and pursue books of all genres. It’s free to get in, and happening in the Town Conference Center.

Milford Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday and runs until Oct. 9. You can find discounts and pre-fixed options at your favorite restaurants or places you would like to try.

Speaking of restaurants, Panera is rolling out a week of promotions. It includes the chance to get two months free of its unlimited Sips Club which gets you free beverages. Typically, the free trial is just one month.

Heads up to high school seniors, the free application for Federal Student Aid opens on Saturday, Oct. 1. This is the FASFA form, you’re encouraged to submit your form as close to Oct. 1 as possible to ensure you get the aid you’re eligible for.

And if you’re looking for something fun to do with the family, the Apple Harvest Festival is this weekend, it’s a six-day event with ll kinds of activities for the family. The best part is its free admission, with free shuttles into the fun.