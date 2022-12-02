(WTNH) — The holiday season is here, and with all the spending going on, you may be looking for some free fun.

Holiday cheer is on at the Sono Collection in Norwalk. Get a free selfie with Santa now through Christmas Eve at Santa’s Candy Shop. You can also visit Santa for free at Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops. You’ll get a picture too!

Head to their website to make a reservation.

Michael’s is launching a few Winter Workshops for kids ages six and up. It’s 12 days of free online classes, it began on Dec. 1 and goes through Dec. 12.

Drive through the Festival of Lights at Hubbard Park in Meriden and Check out the more than 350,000 twinkling lights in a massive display. It’s free to drive by and open now through Jan. 1.

And this weekend is the holiday stroll in downtown Ridgefield. Check out the music and carolers, ice-sculpting, raffles, and other promotions.