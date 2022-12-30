(WTNH) — Ready to ring in the New Year?

Whether you’re looking to get in shape or maybe save some money, News 8 has a list of tips to help you achieve your New Year’s resolutions.

To kick off your health goals this year, start 2023 with a breath of fresh air by participating in the First Day Hike! It’s at Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam and begins at 10 a.m., hot cider and trail maps will be provided!

There are also a number of free apps that can help you stay in shape in 2023. The free Nike training club app is one, and it features all kinds of workouts with different intensity levels.

It’s not too late to save money in the new year by taking advantage of bonus money when you buy gift cards. If you like to eat at Panera or Chili’s you can get a $100 bonus card for every $50 spent now through the 31st.

Many retailers are offering something similar, at Noodles & Co., get a $5 bonus card with every $25 spent on a gift card.

Also, look for free apps to help you stick to a budget. The Acorns app is a good one!