(WTNH) — Now that the holidays are over, it’s time to find something to do with the kids on the weekends.

MommyPoppins.com put together a great list of free activities!

If your child likes boats, check out the Submarine Force Library and Museum in Groton. It’s always free and kids can tour a real submarine, see how seamen live and get a look at weapons used during wartime.

If you’ve never been to Camp SoNo in South Norwalk, it’s more than a toy store. There are play areas, arts and crafts programs, and interactive play areas. It can entertain the little ones while you get some shopping done.

The Stepping Stones Children’s Museum in Norwalk is another good place to visit. It’s free the first Friday evening of every month from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There’s a toy town, energy lab, and other fun exhibits to experience.

And, a number of Connecticut malls have a fun play area for kids. Buckland Hills is one in Manchester. There’s also the Westfield Play Space in the Meriden Mall and the Danbury Fair Mall.

If you know of any fun, free or inexpensive places to go with kids, find News 8’s Laura Hutchinson on social media and let her know!