NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking forward to the weekend, and don’t want to spend a lot of money? News 8’s Laura Hutchinson has a list that will help with that. We’re stretching your dollar with some free activities around the state.

It’s time to sign your child up for the “Eggstravaganza” event at Stew Leonard’s locations in Newington, Westport, and Danbury. It is free, but due to the popularity, it is a ticketed event. Kids under the age of eight get to hunt for eggs, and meet costumed characters. This event is Tuesday, March 28th at 4 p.m. This event is now sold out.



Sunday in New Milford it’s going to be a great day for an Easter Egg Hunt. Kids are invited to join Faith Church in New Milford at 11 a.m. for an easter egg hunt and petting zoo after the service.

Or head to beautiful Brooklyn, Connecticut Saturday, for a free demonstration of maple sugaring. Little Dipper Farm will show you how they tap trees and get the sap running. It’s free, and it starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 11:30 a.m.

Similar type of fun at Nowashe Village in South Windsor. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, you can try your hand at boiling sap, making maple crafts and seeing how the sugaring process happens. There will be free samples to participants. This event is free, but there is a suggested five dollar donation.

The Danbury Holi-Festival is also this weekend. It is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the Danbury Town Green, and it’s to celebrate the end of winter, and the start of spring, with joy, fun, and color.

These events are subject to change due to the weather, so be sure to call and ahead before you make the trip.