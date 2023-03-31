NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the first weekend of April and the unofficial kickoff to some Easter festivities. We are stretching your dollar this ‘Freebie Friday’ with some great events you can bring the family to, that won’t cost much money.

Head to Orange to get a picture with the Easter Bunny, Sunday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 40 Hall Drive. There will be treats and face painting also. Any donations you’d like to give will support the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut.

There’s a community easter egg hunt at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Newington Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m. All are welcome. Pizza and snacks will be provided after the hunt.

There’s also a “Touch-a-Truck” event at the Newtown Congregational Church on Saturday, April 1. Its a Family Safety, Health & Preparedness Fair, and it’s from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. “Walk with Derek”, the nonprofit that offers resources for families with Autism will also be there.

A reason to look forward to Monday! April 3 is free cone day at Ben and Jerry’s. The ice cream shop is bringing it back again this year. Look for free scoops at participating shops from noon to 8 p.m.

Not an event, but a reminder: If you are looking for a career change or to get back into the workforce, “Career Connect CT” is offering free training for in-demand jobs, and that includes commercial drivers. Their website is here.