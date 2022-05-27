(WTNH) – This Memorial Day Weekend, you can stretch your dollars with a surplus of holiday deals that different businesses are offering.

Fans of 7-Eleven should be celebrating this weekend, as the chain store is offering a free pizza deal for first-time 7NOW customers. First-time 7-Eleven delivery customers can redeem their free pizza with any order on 7NOW, by entering the code ‘PIZZA’ at checkout.

For Memorial Day weekend only, LongHorn’s Steakhouse is offering $10 off orders that spend over $30, with the code ‘TENBUCKSOFF’.

You can also celebrate national burger day with some amazing deals across the state. Burger King is offering a buy one get one free whopper, and McDonald’s is giving you free fries when you download the app, become a rewards member and make a purchase.

Wendy’s is offered a buy one get one free $1 burger if users are ordering through the app. Wayback Burgers is also offering $2 off your order if you order through the app.

Plus, a lot of other deals are approaching this weekend on grills, mattresses, and some electronics. Make sure to keep an eye out.