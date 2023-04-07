Conn. (WTNH) — It’s pass over and Easter weekend and as we hop into holiday celebrations, Laura Hutchinson is stretching your dollar with where some of the best freebies and festivities are.

Take the family to “Egg Day at the Lutz” on Saturday. The Lutz Children Museum invites your little ones to an egg hunt Saturday at 1 p.m. for ages 5 and under, and 2 p.m. for ages 6 through 10. No charge for admission but donations are always welcomed.

You can also head to Olde Mistick Village on Saturday for an Easter egg hunt. This event is noon to 1:30 p.m. Children can hunt for eggs in The Orchard.

There will also be face painting at the pong from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Easter Sunday:

The Parthenon Diner in Branford will once again provide free, take-out holiday dinners.

For Military veterans, the elderly and members of the community who are struggling, you must call in advance to register for the program.

Mark the calendar for this one: Dairy Queen is celebrating their Blizzard treats!

First introduced in 1985, they are offering Blizzards for just .85 cents, starting April 10 through April 23.

Make sure you have the app!