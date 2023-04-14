Conn. (WTNH) — From trucks to taxes, there are freebies and deals heading into this mid-April weekend. We are stretching your dollar with a look this Freebie Friday.

Take the family to Lyman Orchards on Saturday, for their ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet Middlefield’s volunteer firefighters and Hunter Ambulance.

NXTHVN invites you to check out their studio and family activities this weekend!

It’s an arts center that empowers artists, curators, and the community.

Both Saturday and Sunday, there are planned classes, including, art history, butterfly making for children under 10, and scavenger hunts.

You can find the full schedule online.

Mark your calendar for Tuesday! It’s tax day and Retail Me Not has a few tax deals.

Boston Market for example, is said to be bringing back its individual meal for $10.40.

Wayback Burgers is offering 18% off on orders on April 18.

Look around for similar deals.

If you are looking to make some money, and are on the hunt for a job this summer, Lake Compounce is hiring. Head to the Starlight Theatre Staurday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

