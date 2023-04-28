Conn. (WTNH) — From flowers to appreciation deals, there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to saving money, and having fun as we wrap up April and enter into May.

We’re stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with a look at what’s out there.

This weekend is the Daffodil Festival in Meriden. Admission and parking is free, and there are a number of free activities. However, you’ll have to pay for food and rides. Details here.

Tuesday, May 2, is Teacher Appreciation Day, in honor of our educators. Many businesses will be offering up freebies and deals. One is at participating TGI Fridays. Teachers dining in can get a free meal with a valid school ID.

We are also coming up on Nurse Appreciation Week in May. Getting a head start on savings, nurses can catch a deal on everything from 50% off at Reebok, 40% off at Asics, and 30% off at Adidas.

These are year-round savings. We’ll be looking for more as the official week approaches.

If you own a business, save the date for this one. There’s a free workshop coming up about operating a business in inflationary times.

This free event is on May 9, and starts at 5:30 p.m. Guilford Savings Bank in North Haven is hosting. All kinds of information and resources will be available.