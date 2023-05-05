Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the first weekend of May and there’s a lot to celebrate this month. We are stretching your dollar with a look at the deals this Freebie Friday.

Saturday, May 6, is free comic book day. There are a number of specialty comic book shops in the state. You may find a deal or freebie at the number of them celebrating.

Take the family to enjoy free first Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Westport Museum for History and Culture. Take a scavenger hunt, an audio tour, games and other learning opportunities.

The Barker Character, Comic and Cartoon Museum in Chesire is celebrating Mother’s Day at the Museum. Mothers enjoy free admission now through May 31. The first 50 moms get a carnation with their free admission.

Saturday is also the Downtown Mystic Spring Stroll. It’s a build a bouquet event! Each purchase earns you a coin for a flower. The more you make the bigger your bouquet will be. Lots of sales and deals will be rolled out.

We are coming up on Teacher Appreciation Week, and found another special deal just for this week. At participating Sonic drive-in locations, teachers can get a free cheeseburger when you show your teacher ID, May 9 through May 16.

This week also kicks off Nurse Appreciation Week, so if that’s you, have your ID handy this month for all kinds of deals and freebies.