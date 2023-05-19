Conn. (WTNH) — We are getting into the weekend and there are plenty of activities planned, that won’t cost you anything. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday.

This weekend is the Connecticut Food Truck battles in Naugatuck. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 6 Rubber Ave. There will be lots of food, music, and other activities.

Over a thousand museums are rolling out free admission for low-income families. It’s the Museum For All Program for SNAP cardholders. There are a number of Connecticut locations participating.

Toddler Tuesday is coming to the Sono Collection in Norwalk. Every Tuesday from 10 am. to 11 a.m. in the M&T Bank Magnificent Room, there will be toddler-themed activities, story time, sing-a-longs, and crafts.

Bridgeport Residents can get into the Beardsley Zoo for free every Saturday until June 24. You must register online using the code: “coolblue.”