Conn. (WTNH) — From National Donut Day to pride events, there is a lot to be excited about heading into the weekend. Laura Hutchinson is Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday, with a look.

First today is about the donut deals. Get a free donut at Dunkin’ with the purchase of a beverage at participating locations.



Next, Lyman Orchards invites you to get a free donut. They’re also teaming up with the Salvation Army for a big kickoff event. They’ll be delivering donuts to veterans.

There is a lot of pride across Connecticut as we kick off pride month. The Middletown Pride Fest is Saturday, and there is a lot planned. All kinds of entertainment, food and activities. Check their website for the rundown and details.



Saturday is also Ridgefield’s Pride in the Park. It’s from noon to 3 p.m., at Ballard park. There’s a parade at 1 p.m., and all kinds of other activities.

And the Quinnipiac Riverfest is also Saturday from 1p.m. to 6 p.m., at Front Street and the Quinnipiac Marina. The festival will feature live music, canoe rides, food, drinks and more. It’s free and open to the public.