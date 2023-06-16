Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time to plan out your next trip to the movies this Freebie Friday.

Shoreline Cinemas is rolling out their $2 admission Family Summer Series this month. Mystic, Madison and Westbrook theaters are offering the deals. Check with your location for specifics.

You’re invited to a free concert in Mystic this weekend for Pride in the Park on Saturday from 3-6 p.m.

If you’re planning travel, Breeze Airways is kicking off a Summer Blockbuster Sale from Bradley International Airport. The deal is for flights to select destinations from July 5 through August 8.

If you book by June 19, fly to destinations like Charleston, Tampa and Las Vegas among those with deals. The sale is live right now on Breeze’s website.

You’re also invited to a Juneteenth celebration hosted by Avon, Canton, Farmington and Simsbury. It’s Saturday at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center. Celebrate culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, free to all.

With Father’s Day this weekend, retailers have deals for dads. Look for bonus cards when you buy gift cards and stores like Home Depot have deals on the gifts dads love – discounts on tools, lawnmowers and smart home tech.