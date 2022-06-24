(WTNH) – This weekend marks the first weekend of summer, so here are some freebies to enjoy!

The new Minions movie, ‘The Rise of Gru’, is coming to theaters on July 1 and IHOP is celebrating. From now until August 21, they will have a special menu and a special offer, so kids under 12 will get a free entree from the kids’ menu with the purchase of an adult entree.

When you buy a $50 gift card, you’ll get an extra $10 bonus card at Applebee’s this weekend. You have until June 26th to cop this deal. And remember, you can always get half off their appetizers on weekdays at 9 p.m. and weekends at 10 p.m.

Firehouse Subs is rewarding teachers with a free medium drink and chips with the purchase of a medium or large sub now through June 26.

The annual “Free Shake Day” is back at Wayback Burgers’ to celebrate the first official Saturday of summer with giving out a free 12oz. chocolate shake. Score this deal this Saturday only June 25, when you visit the restaurant. No purchase is necessary!