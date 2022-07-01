(WTNH) – Kicking off the Fourth of July holiday weekend, News 8 has some amazing deals to share.

Edible Arrangements cater to holiday enthusiasts and the Fourth of July is no exception. From July 1 through July 4, you can celebrate Independence Day and get 20% off select items for web and pickup by using the promo code PICKUP20.

By mentioning BOHO to your server at On the Border, you can get a second of equal or lesser value 50% off when you buy one entrée in the restaurant from June 30 through July 4.

Starting on Friday, you will have 11 days to redeem a coupon for a small Slurpee drink at all 7-Elevens. The coupon can be redeemed in-store by accessing your 7Rewards or Speedy Reward loyalty members’ account.

Also, Connecticut Summer at the Museum is back! Starting on Saturday, children 18 and younger will get free admission at more than 130 museums across the state.

Some amazing museums and attractions participating in the program include the Connecticut Science Center, Maritime Aquarium, Mystic Aquarium, Mystic Seaport, and Beardsley Zoo.

Don’t forget, fireworks are happening all around Connecticut this weekend! Most are free to watch and enjoy.