(WTNH) – Don’t miss out on any great deals this weekend! News 8 is stretching your dollar on the best deals.

Ice cream is a perfect summer treat. National Ice Cream day is Sunday, July 17, and deals are popping up around the state.

Head to your local Baskin Robbins to celebrate the sweetness of National Ice Cream Day to get $5 off any purchase of $15 or more. Use the coupon code BECOOLER at checkout for online orders, or scan the Baskin Robbins mobile app to get the deal in person. This starts Sunday, July 17, lasting until July 23.

Carvel is also celebrating National Ice Cream Day with five different ways to get free ice cream. Deals are good for Saturday, July 17, and only in person. When you buy a sundae or ice cream you can get one free. Or get a free jr. cone with any purchase of $5 or more, or $1 off a sundae.

It’s one deal per person and there’s a bonus, get one free topping with the purchase of any size ice cream cup.

Breyers is giving away a coupon for 50% off one Cookies & Cream ice cream tub, and all you have to do is sign up for their email list.

Other spots that have previously offered national ice cream deals are Coldstone, Friendly’s, and Dairy Queen so you may also want to check out those spots too.