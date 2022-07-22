(WTNH) – The deals are heating up along with the weather! Here is the freebie Friday promotions happening now.

You can get a free chicken sandwich from Popeyes by placing an order of $20 or more through the Grub Hub app every Friday until August 26. The discount is applied at checkout once a qualifying order has been placed. Sadly, the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is not eligible for this offer.

Cookie lovers should head to their nearest Insomnia Cookies. The dessert chain is hosting a BOGO event until July 31. Buy one cookiewich and get one free now. No promo code is necessary to participate in the cookie ice cream sandwich giveaway.

Participating Carvel Ice Cream locations have a BOGO deal going on right as the nation is facing a heat wave! When you buy a classic soft serve sundae on Wednesdays you will get one free.