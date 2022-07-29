(WTNH) – It’s Freebie Friday! So let’s take a look at some amazing deals, that come at little to no cost.

Friday is National Wing Day, so let’s start there and celebrate the deals. Buffalo Wild Wings is offering guests six free boneless or traditional wings if you dine in and spend over $10. Plus, one Blazin’ Rewards member will win free wings for a year!

Wingstop is offering customers five free wings plus any sauce or rubs. To claim the offer, customers have to use the code FREEWINGS when they order online or through the app.

Just Wings is giving away 11 free boneless wings for anyone who spends $20 or more using the promo code WINGDAY22 on its website. The offer is extended to Saturday and Sunday, so you can score the deal through DoorDash or UberEats.

And, as we gear up for going back to school, WIRELESS Zone is helping kids get ready with their School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. The handout is happening at participating locations this upcoming Sunday, July 31 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last.

And, those backpacks will be filled with school supplies!