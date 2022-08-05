(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week, which means you may be looking for something to do this weekend that won’t break the bank.

Free concerts are back in Hartford, they started this week. So, mark your calendar for next week, they’re held on Thursday nights at the Old State House Lawn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Or, check out the free Jazz Fest in Waterbury! It’s back after being postponed during the pandemic. Bring the family, check out the business and food vendors, and most of all, enjoy the music!

Kids workshops are also returning to Home Depot. This Saturday, they’re making a summer camper. It goes from 9 a.m. to noon. Call your local Home Depot to confirm their participation and availability.

And in this heat, a good way to spend the weekend is to roll out a cool treat. Friendly’s announced a free sundae with purchase from their happy endings menu.