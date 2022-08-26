(WTNH) – From students to first responders, News 8 is stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday!

To start, there are plenty of deals to go around this weekend, starting on Friday night. It’s the last of the free concerts at The Hilton in Mystic. Wicked Peach is performing at The Irons at 6 p.m. Friday, and food and drinks will be served at 5:30 p.m.

For students, as you head back to class, remember that an email ending in ‘.edu’ can get you some freebies. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership yet, you can get a six months free trial with a student email. You can also get a 50% discount for an annual membership and other perks like free deliveries, free streaming of TV shows, music, movies, free books, and early access to lightning deals.

You can also get a free Microsoft 365 membership, which will get you access to Excel, PowerPoint, and a few more. Students and parents will get 10% off devices as well.

And to first responders, a freebie deal is here for you too! Volunteers of America has created a free online program offering peer support for first responders as they deal with on-the-job challenges. These could be anxiety, fatigue, or burnout.

The program is offered three times per week for one-hour sessions.