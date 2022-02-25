(WTNH) — From food deals to a chance to walk off those calories — we are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with a look at a few deals heading into the weekend.

First, keep next Tuesday, March 1 on your calendar. It’s National Pancake Day, and once again this year, IHOP will give you a free short stack. However, the ultimate goal is to collect donations for children’s hospitals while you’re there. The deal is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday is the last day you can get free fries at Wendy’s when you make a purchase using the app.

If you like wings, Buffalo Wild Wings has a Tuesday – Thursday deal that gets you a free order when you buy wings. That’s a buy one, get one deal.

And time to work-off those extra calories? Quinnipiac University kicked-off a free walking group for seniors that will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. It’s a quarter-mile indoor walking route right now from 6 to 8 a.m. before classes start. Today kicked-off the first day; if you missed it, check it out Monday, Wednesday, or Friday next week.

