Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the first weekend of March, and from Art in the Park to Restaurant Week, there are some great deals to get out with the family. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with a few that won’t break the bank.

CT Historical Society

It’s the free first Saturday at the CT Historical Society. It’s great for kids ages five and up. This weekend, they’re celebrating Women’s History Month; there are activities and crafts surrounding the Bicycle Game and the craze of the 1890s that paved the way to women’s empowerment. Join them on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Restaurant Week in CT

Get out for a nice meal while saving money! This weekend kicks off Restaurant Week for several communities. Check out Stamford, Bethel, Niantic/East Lyme, and Danbury for some fixed menus and deals.

Art in the Park

Art in the Park is this weekend in Stamford. Head to the Whittingham Discovery Center at Mill Riverpark at 10 a.m. Saturday for free workshops led by seasoned art teachers. It’s great for families, and at the end, you can take home your work.

Lyman Allyn Art Museum

More artful learning starts Saturday at the Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They have free admission all day on the first Saturday of the month. You’re told to dress for a mess!

Special Olympic Winter Games

This weekend is the Special Olympic Winter Games. Most events are free. It’s happening at Powder Ridge Park in Middlefield. You’re invited to cheer on athletes of all abilities from across the state.