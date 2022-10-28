(WTNH) — A festive Friday is leading into a fun weekend filled with Halloween activities!

Get the kids ready and in costumes for a fun trick-or-treating event at the West Farms Mall on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Some of the News 8 team will be there too, so we’ll see you on the second floor near Nordstrom!

On Saturday night in West Haven, it’s Halloween on the Green event, There will be a fried dough truck, a movie (a showing of Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus’), crafts, and kids in costumes! It’s fun for the whole family from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There’s also a free Dia de Los Muertos event at the Connecticut Historical Society on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Experience the sights and sounds through art, like mariachi music, dance, and other festivities.

You can also go to the New Britain Public Library on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a drive-thru trick-or-treat option. Kids under 12 years old can come in costume while supplies last.

From everyone at News 8, have a happy and safe Halloweekend!