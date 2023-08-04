(WTNH) — It’s the first weekend in August and there’s a lot to do with your family that won’t cost a lot. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with some free events going on.

It’s the Potato and Corn Festival in North Branford this week. In addition to baked potatoes and roasted corn, there will be all kinds of food vendors, games, and rides.

Saturday is the Taste of the Caribbean and Jerk Festival at Mortenson Riverfront Plaza in Hartford. It’s from 1 to 9 p.m. and includes lots of food, music, and fun.

If you’re near the Windham free library, the Ledgecreek Farm alpacas will be visiting the library on Saturday at 10 a.m. They will be bringing several members of their herd for you to meet, pet and feed.

Check out a free outdoor movie with the Moonlight Movies Series, happening Friday night and over the next few Fridays at the Betsy Patterson Square in downtown Storrs. Lawn games begin at 7:30 p.m. and the movie kicks-off at dusk. Friday night’s movie is “Lightyear.”

If you haven’t checked it out, there’s live music every Sunday at Brooksvale Park in Hamden from 12 to 2 p.m. in the Sugar Shack. They feature Hamden students and local musicians.