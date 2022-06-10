(WTNH) – As we kick off the weekend, News 8 can help you stretch your dollar this Freebie Friday with deals you can enjoy with the whole family.

Celebrate Connecticut’s Open House Day this Saturday, June 11. More than 200 tourism attractions across the state are participating, including museums, arts and cultural venues, historic sites, farms, and restaurants.

They all will welcome visitors with free or discounted admission, or special offers.

In addition to this, Flag Day is this Sunday, June 12. To celebrate, enjoy a free farm tasting at Killam & Bassette Farmstead. Sample carrot cake jam pancakes, and fresh strawberry shortcake, and enjoy the jam bar.

This event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, and organizers said there will be live music, face painting, and more for the kids.

Lastly, explore something new and try out a free Tai Chi class.

It’s taking place on the lawn of the Pardee-Morris House in New Haven, on Sunday, June 12 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. All ages and all abilities are welcome, organizers stated.

The goal of the lesson is to improve overall focus, strength, and balance.