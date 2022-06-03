(WTNH) – This month is dedicated to celebrating grads, and there are some freebies coming up.

Baskin Robbins is offering a free, pre-packed quart of ice cream with the purchase of a graduation-themed cake worth $30 or more. You can also use the code ‘CELEBRATE’ on the app if you pre-order your cake.

Insomnia Cookies celebrates high school, college, and graduate school grads by offering one free six-pack of classic cookies with any $5 in-store purchase.

All you have to do is show up to an Insomnia Cookie store in your cap and gown and mention the deal. If you don’t have the graduation attire, though, just show any proof of graduation.

At Smashburger, if you buy $25 in gift cards you can get $5 in Smash Cash in participating locations, and that deal is good until June 19.

And at Applebee’s when you buy a $50 gift card, you’ll get an extra $10 bonus card with your purchase. You have until June 26 to grab this deal.

Lastly, you can buy a $25 gift card at Subway and get a free six-inch sub until June 30.