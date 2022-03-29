(WTNH) – With so much going on in the world today, one thing we can all agree on is high gas prices. We are stretching your dollar with what to look out for when it comes to gas brand credit cards.

It sounds tempting, especially with the national average of unleaded at $4.24 a gallon.

Consumer reports say cards offered by Shell or ExxonMobil for example typically offer five cents to ten cents off per gallon but weigh your options if you use a regular cashback credit card, you could save even more.

Look for the cards that pay you five percent on your gasoline purchases, check those perks. You could potentially save more than twice as much as the gas card.

So yes, while rewards cards may offer better discounts, for those who lack good or excellent credit, you may find it easier to qualify for a gas card, because you can often qualify with a fair credit score.

Most gas cards don’t charge annual fees, but you’re likely to be charged steep interest rates if you run up a balance.

We are all looking for ways to earn cashback or save money on gas. A reminder for you that this Friday, April 1, Connecticut will temporarily suspend its 25 cent gas tax in an effort to ease the pain at the pump.

The gas tax will be suspended from April 1 through June 3.