Stretch your Dollar: Get ready for Santa’s visit with free virtual activities

(WTNH) — From last-minute shopping to wrapping and getting cookies out for Santa, it’s an exciting night for many families. We are stretching your dollar with a few freebies to add to the fun.

Track Santa tonight as he makes his way around the world, Thanks to the help of the people of NORAD. Follow along for free on noradsanta.org.

Stream a free church service tonight – locally or from a church in other parts of the country. You can find a number of them online. One happening locally is the First Congregational Church of Coventry at 7 p.m.

Get a free message from Santa using the Portable North Pole app for Apple or Google Play with the kids!

If your family sleigh takes you past Cumberland Farms on Christmas Day, you can stop in for a free coffee, tea, or hot chocolate.

And it’s the last day of freebies with the McDonalds app. In honor of Santa, with a $1 purchase, you get a free chocolate chip cookie. Maybe you can share, and leave it out for the big man tonight.