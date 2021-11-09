Stretch Your Dollar: Get rewards through retailer trade-in programs

(WTNH) — As we approach the holiday season, you may be looking to save or bring in a little extra money to prepare. We are stretching your dollar with retailers you may not realize will reward you for turning in your old stuff.

We’re just weeks away from the biggest shopping holiday of the year. Kicking off the most expensive season for many of us as you shop for your loved ones.

If the calm before the shopping storm has you looking for extra cash, Go Banking Rates gives a look at how your old stuff could earn you some rewards, coupons, gift cards, and in some cases, cold hard cash.

The first is Amazon. Go Banking Rates says you may be able to score a gift card through the trade-in program when you send in your old electronics and devices, including e-readers, tablets, streaming layers, cell phones, headphones, and gaming systems.

Another retailer is Walmart. They accept cell phones, tablets, gaming consoles, laptops, and wearables through their trade-in program. Once it’s received, the site says you’ll receive an e-gift card.

Best Buy has a similar deal, but you may have the option of receiving a trade-in item. You can also get an e-gift card for the value of the trade-in.

If it’s money you’re looking for, look to Apple or Game Stop. For Apple, you can trade in an eligible device for credit toward your next purchase or get an apple gift card. But depending on how new your device is and its condition, you may be able to get money back. Go Banking Rates says right now the iPhone 12 Pro-Max gets you about $790 back.

Whether it’s credit, a trade-in, e-gift, or cash, trading in an old device may just be able to help you cross someone off your shopping list this holiday season.