Stretch Your Dollar: Getting help with your mortgage payment during the pandemic

With millions of Americans out of work and millions more having their hours cut, lenders are trying to help ease the strain. We are stretching your dollar with one big bill that you could get help with — your mortgage.

For many Americans, the biggest bill we pay each month is our mortgage. But if you’re one of the 22 million who were forced to file for unemployment in the last four weeks, you may not be able to make that payment.

The government announced anyone with a federally backed home loan could delay or reduce their payments without fear of foreclosure if they have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a mortgage bankers survey, as of April 12, almost 6 percent of home loans are in forbearance. But is it right for you?

The first thing to do it contact your mortgage servicer. Don’t just stop paying.

Second, find out if there are fees or interest attached. Then ask about your repayment options. Typically it will be one of the following:

One lump sum at the end of the forbearance period

Pay extra each month until amount is paid off

Add suspended payments to the end of the loan

Loan modification- have the amount rolled into loan balance

Depending on the terms, this could be the deciding factor if forbearance is worth it or not. But remember don’t wait. Work out a solution now if you haven’t already.

Be aware — this has a trickle-down effect. Because of the economic uncertainty, some lending institutions are raising the bar for new mortgage applications. JPMorgan Chase is one company that announced changes to their process during this time.