Stretch Your Dollar: Getting into the Shoulder Season

(WTNH) — The summer season may be winding down but it doesn’t mean vacations have to end. We’re stretching your dollar this morning with why the “shoulder season” is actually a great time to get away while spending less money!

Kids are back to school and Labor Day has come and gone- signs that summer is coming to a close. But for families still hoping to get away, you’re just getting into a great season to get away! It’s what experts call “the shoulder season”



“Shoulder season is this magical window of time, right after Labor Day, when the busy summer travel season is over, and before holiday travel starts. It’s when beaches and popular vacation destinations have cleared out and prices drop pretty dramatically,” says VRBO travel expert Melanie Fish.



Melanie Fish is from VRBO, a site for vacation home rentals. She says after Labor Day, they see an average drop in price of about 29%.

“One house on Cape Cod that we found drops from $476 and then after Labor Day down to $328. You want to do the math here because this particular property sleeps twelve people. When you add in all the fees, and divide the cost, you can go on vacation on the cape for $40 per person, per night.”



Rental sites like these have properties in a number of cities and countries! Might be worth a look to see if you can save on a quick getaway before prices climb again for the holidays.