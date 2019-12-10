Stretch Your Dollar: Getting results from customer service complaints

As holiday shopping picks up, so do consumer complaints as you battle with returns and items not showing up correctly. Your first instinct may be to pick up the phone when you’re not happy, but we are stretching your dollar with where people are having the most luck.

Most people turn to the phone when when unhappy with customer service, but there’s another way to get satisfaction and get it faster – social media.

Consumer Reports recently looked at the trend in an article called ‘How to Complain and Get Results.’

Second, go to platforms for getting results — Facebook and Twitter. One woman solved a billing problem with JC Penney on Twitter in 20 minutes. That was less than half the time she was told she would be on hold when she tried to reach someone on the phone.

Others use Facebook, posting on the company’s page. A Facebook post can also get you responses from other consumers to your question. Sometimes faster than the company itself responds.

But as far as getting problems solved or questions answered, there is no one surefire way. In some cases, it make take multiple attempts on multiple platforms.