Stretch your Dollar: Getting the best airline deals as experts expect surge in summer travel

(ABC News) — We’re less than a week away from what could be the busiest travel weekend since the pandemic began.

And the excitement over Memorial Day means airfare is set to go up too- an estimated 16% this spring – by July 4, domestic airfare may be near pre-pandemic levels. The average round-trip ticket cost, already soaring to $440.

“This interest in travel, I think, is making it tougher for a lot of folks to try to get good deals for this summer,” said Scott Keyes with Scott’s Cheap Flights.

With European nations reaching an initial agreement on allowing vaccinated Americans in, airlines are prepping for a surge in international travelers by adding a slew of flights.

United added 400 additional flights in July. JetBlue announced it will now fly to Europe for the first time; with two new flights to London.

So what can you do to make sure you’re getting the best deal?

“Booking at least three weeks in advance is going to be your best bet. And staying flexible with where you go is oftentimes the best approach,” said Keyes.

Experts tell ABC News you should book your flight no later than Memorial Day for the best deal. There are no change fees right now, so if you buy a ticket and find a cheaper one later, you can change and use the additional credit for a second flight.