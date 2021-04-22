Stretch your Dollar: Getting your car road trip ready after a year of sitting idle

(WTNH) — As the warmer months begin, many are likely planning some sort of getaway. But after a year of our cars sitting idle, It is important to give your wheels some attention before taking it on a trip. We are stretching your dollar with what needs to be inspected.

Between working from home and quarantining inside, our cars haven’t done much moving. It’s why AAA says it’s important you have a few major things checked.

Starting with your tires: Check their tread, pressure and be sure to have a spare.

Next, have both your brakes checked well as the battery to determine its remaining capacity.

Check the fluids are at the correct levels for safe vehicle operation. That’s the engine oil, coolant and brake, transmission and power steering fluids.

Lastly, the belts and hoses. And, it’s also a good idea to replace wiper blades if you haven’t done it in a while.

It’s general maintenance that’s good to do each year, but especially before taking a long road trip.

Some of this can be done for free for AAA members. Check with your local service location. And always have an emergency kit packed in case the unexpected happens.