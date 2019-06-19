Stretch Your Dollar: Gifts for gamers that will stack their wish list
(WTNH) - We are stretching your dollar with why gaming enthusiasts have their sights set on the near future. The holidays may still be six months away, but fans of video games are probably already filling up their wish lists!
The biggest names in the video game industry converged at the E3 expo in Los Angeles to showcase the latest and greatest in gaming. On display-- new technology, like cloud-based gaming, such as Google's Stadia and Microsoft's xCloud, allowing players to ditch the console and go mobile.
But that doesn't mean the consoles are dead. For the vintage gamer, introducing the Atari VCS, a modern system with a retro feel.
Xbox also unveiled their new system, Project Scarlett, billed as their most immersive console yet due out by the 2020 holidays.
Gamers will keep a close eye out for some of those exciting new games due out ahead of the holidays like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Pokemon Sword and Shield, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
This year, the hardest part of shopping for the gamer in your life will be staying on budget!
It's early to talk about wish lists and holiday shopping, but with the recent big unveil you should expect to start hearing hints from your gamers as they hope to someday score the latest and greatest.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
- Judge orders special prosecutor to examine Smollett probe
- Key witness in Navy SEAL case stuns court by taking blame
- Dominican judge sends 6 to trial in giant Odebrecht scandal
- Trump administration plans unprecedented roundup of 2K family members in deportation raids
- Trump's Pentagon pick is Army veteran, defense lobbyist
- New Britain caretaker charged with stealing nearly $200K from Alzheimer's patient
- Judge in Sandy Hook conspiracy lawsuits reports threats
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees
Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.Read More »
- Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Showers ending Friday afternoon with breaks of sunshine
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
New Britain caretaker charged with stealing nearly $200K from Alzheimer's patient
A woman from New Britain is charged with stealing from an Alzheimer's patient...Read More »
-
Judge in Sandy Hook conspiracy lawsuits reports threats
A Connecticut judge overseeing lawsuits by families of Sandy Hook shooting...Read More »
-
Four weeks after the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, family issues statement
50-year-old Jennifer Dulos, the mother of five who was last seen dropping her...Read More »
-
Meet the passionate volunteers who help make the Travelers Championship run like clockwork
The Travelers Championship is a smooth operation every year, and that's only...Read More »
-
New Haven restaurant Tony and Lucille's Little Italy restaurant closing after 53 years
A long time fixture on New Haven's Wooster Street is closing its doors.Read More »
Video Center
-
North Haven Indians 15th Annual Spring Brawl dedicate proceeds to freshman with leukemia
One thing about sports is they can bring a community together, one high school football program was doing just that on Friday.Read More »
-
Cardi B hit with new felony charges in strip club brawl
Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B was charged Friday with new felony charges in a fight last year at a New York City strip club.Read More »
-
Judge orders special prosecutor to examine Smollett probe
A judge decided to appoint a special prosecutor Friday to investigate the decision by Cook County prosecutors to dismiss all charges against actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of lying to the police by claiming he was the victim of a racist and hRead More »