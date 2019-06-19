Stretch Your Dollar: Gifts for gamers that will stack their wish list

(WTNH) - We are stretching your dollar with why gaming enthusiasts have their sights set on the near future. The holidays may still be six months away, but fans of video games are probably already filling up their wish lists!

The biggest names in the video game industry converged at the E3 expo in Los Angeles to showcase the latest and greatest in gaming. On display-- new technology, like cloud-based gaming, such as Google's Stadia and Microsoft's xCloud, allowing players to ditch the console and go mobile.

But that doesn't mean the consoles are dead. For the vintage gamer, introducing the Atari VCS, a modern system with a retro feel.

Xbox also unveiled their new system, Project Scarlett, billed as their most immersive console yet due out by the 2020 holidays.

Gamers will keep a close eye out for some of those exciting new games due out ahead of the holidays like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Pokemon Sword and Shield, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

This year, the hardest part of shopping for the gamer in your life will be staying on budget!

It's early to talk about wish lists and holiday shopping, but with the recent big unveil you should expect to start hearing hints from your gamers as they hope to someday score the latest and greatest.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.