Stretch your Dollar: Great deals on spring cleaning items

(WTNH) — It’s the first week of March, which means the end of winter is near. We are stretching your dollar with deep discounts on the things you will need for that big spring clean in your home and curbside.

Consumer Reports put together the best deals to be had.

Vacuums: They come with a lot of bells and whistles these days, so check for any features the product offers. A vacuum cleaner with a motorized brush cleans carpets better than one powered only by suction. And a switch that can deactivate the brush will help protect the finish of bare floors and avoid scattering the junk you’re trying to pick up!

String Trimmers: They help get to the places that a lawnmower can’t. When buying, look for safety features. Trimmers run on either battery or gas both do the job well, but gas tends to be more common. If you’re looking for that major discount, corded electrics are the cheapest of the bunch.

March is also a great time to shop for air purifiers and cameras. As always, be competitive when shopping. If a price is cheaper online, see whether the store will match it; it can’t hurt to ask.