(WTNH) — With the rising cost of everything, it’s important you’re getting the most out of your grocery haul.

Groceries: you buy them, bag them, and bring them home. That’s it, you’re done, right?

This is where experts say no. Unloading your groceries and how you do it can make an impact on the food’s longevity.

Starting with bananas, be sure to keep them at room temperature and out of direct sunlight, if they have plastic wrap on the stem, leave it on. That slows the aging and keeps them away from other fruit.

They put off ethylene gas that causes other produce to ripen faster.

Onions can also cause produce to go bad faster, especially potatoes. So while both should be stored in a cool, dry place like in your pantry, keep them separate.

For refrigerated produce, greens need to breathe.

You want them loose in a large container so that moisture and condensation don’t form.

Water also does wonders for veggies like celery and carrots. Broccoli can be treated like fresh flowers and given water treatments too.

But berries are the opposite, don’t wash them before putting them in the fridge. Same with apples, and when you store them in the fridge, push them to the back for cold and consistent temps.

And it’s important to keep your fridge clean and don’t hold onto food that’s near spoiling. It’s likely to make other food spoilt faster.