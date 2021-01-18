Stretch Your Dollar: Help to land that new job in 2021

(GMA) — If landing a new job in 2021 is on your to-do list, you may want to take a deeper look into where the hiring opportunities are.

While a new year brings a fresh start, many are still feeling the effects of the pandemic. More than 19 million Americans are still filing unemployment claims each week, the Department of Labor reports.

But for job seekers, there is a bright spot.

“Despite having a really tough situation right now in the labor market, we do see opportunities,” explained Karin Kimbrough, Chief Economist, LinkedIn.

LinkedIn currently has over 14 million job listings available right now. The top five roles most in-demand?

Salesperson Registered nurse Software engineer Javascript developer Food delivery driver

For those looking to make their own schedule, companies like TaskRabbit and Instacart are continuously hiring.

“A lot of people don’t realize that they actually have quite transferable skills,” said Kimbrough. “If you’re already adept in working in, say, a restaurant, you can use that experience faced that you’ve had face to face with people and translate that as a customer service specialist.”

Remember, even if you’re thinking of going in a totally different direction and start a job in a new career to focus on the skills you do have. Customer service, attention to detail, strong communication, problem solver and being resourceful are all skills every manager is looking for.