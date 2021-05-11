Stretch your Dollar: Here are the 10 best value Colleges and Universities in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Choosing a college is one of the most expensive decisions many of us will ever make. And the hope is you’ll make enough money later to pay for it. We are stretching your dollar with the colleges in Connecticut with the most value.

For college students, you choose a school, take out the loans, and only hope you can pay it off later with a successful career.

Financial planning experts SmartAsset compiled a list of Connecticut schools with the best value to help.

Looking at scholarship opportunities, tuition, living costs, retention rate, and starting salary, the top ten schools with the best value include:

Yale University — 99% retention rate Wesleyan University University of Connecticut (UConn) Fairfield University Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) University of Hartford Western Connecticut State University (WestConn) Quinnipiac University Eastern Connecticut State University (ECSU) Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU)

But at the end of the day, it’s important to talk to the financial advisors at schools you’re considering to find out what opportunities may help you make ends meet at the school of your choice.

It may also help to plug in your own numbers into a student loan calculator to see if you can afford a particular school.