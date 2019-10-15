Stretch Your Dollar: Hidden fees to look out for on your cable bill

If it feels like your cable bill just keeps going up, well, it probably is. Consumer Reports says add-on fees are tacking on an additional $450 to your cable bill every year. We are stretching your dollar with a look at the hidden fees that could be costing you big money.

Consumer Reports found cable operators bring in $28 billion in fees that are not mandated by the government.

Break that down, and it comes to an additional $37 a month that you have to pay.

Here’s how they may be disguised: They may be called a Broadcast TV Fee or an HD Technology Fee. Consumer Reports says these are not mandated by the government.

So — what are your options?

You can try and haggle with your cable company over the fees, but there’s one surefire way to make the fees disappear – cut the cable cord.

There are a number of internet alternatives to cable: YouTube TV, Hulu with live TV, and PlayStation Vue are all options. Or you can get your local channels with an antenna.

But the next time you get a cable bill, you may want to look closely and question those fees if you’re paying one of them. Also check out the website whatthefee.com. It’s a helpful guide to some of the hidden fees we get stuck paying.