(WTNH) – Hiring in the United States is still going strong, with wages ticking upward and an open job market to hop into. So if you’re looking for a job, where will you find the best benefits and salaries?

There are an estimated 11.3 million job openings in the U.S. as of Wednesday, or nearly two jobs for every unemployed person. Needless to say, the job market is booming.

“The jobs market right now is in big favor of the people that are seeking jobs and part of the reason why is because there are so many jobs to be had across all industries,” said Hitha Herzog.

Companies are now offering attractive benefits, and higher salaries, to keep up in the competitive market.

“There’s such a desperate need for jobs, specifically in the retail and service industry, that these industries are offering incentives like management training very competitive salaries, increase in vacations, favorable hours,” said Herzog.

Service sector jobs in hospitality and healthcare are two categories that present great options for sizing up your salary amid a record number of openings.

Companies like Walmart are increasing pay for their drivers as well, with new drivers eligible to make up to $110,000 in their first year. And as people race to the beaches, a different race is on to get lifeguards hired.

Cities from Phoenix to Austin to NYC are offering higher pay and bonuses just for signing on.

If you’re considering a career in the trades, there are more opportunities there as well. Justin Nunn nearly tripled his prior salary from fixing smartphones to now working as an appliance repair technician.

“For me, I’m a father of three with a fourth on the way. Flexibility for me is key. So I like the challenging aspect but I also like the freedom also the pay,” said Nunn.