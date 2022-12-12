(WTNH) — Snow is beginning to make its way into our forecast, and many of us will be looking for someone to clear it from the driveway.

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter here in New England. As snow makes its way into the weather, you may be making plans to get it removed. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a set of tips if you’re considering hiring a contractor this snowy season.

First, don’t rush into a contract with just anyone, get more than one estimate. Ideally, you should get three to know what people are charging and what seems unusual.

Ask for costs upfront to avoid any surprises, read reviews or even contract previous customers. The price doesn’t always mean the best service.

Also, be sure to request a contract in writing, never settle for a verbal agreement.

Lastly, verify their insurance! Make sure there’s protection in case there is damage to the property.

Remember to file a complaint with the BBB when there’s an issue too. They can help you resolve it or help others from getting into a bad deal with the same business.

It’s also a good idea to know where they’re located. That will give you some indicators of how quickly they’ll be able to get to your property when travel conditions are tough.